Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 24 Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7535), with shares changing hands as low as $15.06 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRR was trading at a 39.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRR shares, versus BAM:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24:
In Monday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO
) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are trading flat.
