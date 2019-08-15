Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 2, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: BAM-PRB.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6913), with shares changing hands as low as $10.62 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRB was trading at a 57.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRB shares, versus BAM:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2:
In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: BAM-PRB.TO
) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.4%.