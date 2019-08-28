Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( BAM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.93, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAM was $50.93, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.09 and a 39.23% increase over the 52 week low of $36.58.

BAM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ( SRC ) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ( PDM ). BAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAM Dividend History page.