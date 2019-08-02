Brookdale Senior Living Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BKD

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.40, changing hands as low as $7.35 per share. Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKD's low point in its 52 week range is $5.97 per share, with $10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.38.
