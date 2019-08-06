Quantcast

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

By BNK Invest,

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) is the #6 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Walt Disney Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #56 spot out of 500.

DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Netflix Inc ( NFLX ) which is off about 0.3% today, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc ( LYV ) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus NFLX and LYV.

DIS is currently trading up about 0.4% midday Tuesday.

