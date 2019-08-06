Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) is the #6 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Walt Disney Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #56 spot out of 500.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Netflix Inc ( NFLX
) which is off about 0.3% today, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc ( LYV
) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus NFLX and LYV.
DIS is currently trading up about 0.4% midday Tuesday.
