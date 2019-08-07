Quantcast

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Company Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is the #10 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Procter & Gamble Company also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #140 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Unilever N.V. ( UN ) which is up about 0.3% today, and Unilever plc ( UL ) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus UN and UL.

PG,UN,UL Relative Performance Chart

PG is currently trading up about 0.4% midday Wednesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: UN , UL , PG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar