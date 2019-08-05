Quantcast

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Microsoft Corporation Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is the #3 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Microsoft Corporation is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #21 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

MSFT operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Facebook Inc ( FB ) which is off about 3.1% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ( BABA ) trading lower by about 3.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MSFT, versus FB and BABA.

MSFT,FB,BABA Relative Performance Chart

MSFT is currently trading down about 2.6% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: FB , BABA , MSFT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar