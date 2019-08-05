Broker Darlings of the Dow: Microsoft Corporation Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is the #3 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Microsoft Corporation is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #21 spot out of 500.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
MSFT operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Facebook Inc ( FB
) which is off about 3.1% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ( BABA
) trading lower by about 3.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MSFT, versus FB and BABA.
MSFT is currently trading down about 2.6% midday Monday.
