Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BR was $125, representing a -9.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.24 and a 36.85% increase over the 52 week low of $91.34.

BR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). BR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports BR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.87%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BR as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Core Equity ETF ( CCOR )

Reality Shares ETF Trust ( GARD )

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF ( CWS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 6.04% over the last 100 days. CCOR has the highest percent weighting of BR at 2.32%.