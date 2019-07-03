Broadcom's Symantec swoop rests on tricky reboot

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hock Tan is doubling down on his effort to mix things up. The boss of the acquisitive chipmaker Broadcom has led the company into advanced talks to buy Symantec , the troubled $14 billion cybersecurity outfit, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources. To earn a return, Tan will need to cut costs and manage hard-to-quantify risks.

If Broadcom offers the same 20% premium it did for CA last year, that implies a deal value of $18.8 billion including debt, based on Symantec's undisturbed share price. Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average reckon annual operating profit at the cybersecurity firm will hit $1.5 billion in March 2020. Using Symantec's tax rate from last year, net operating profit after tax would be about $1.2 billion. Divide that figure by the deal value, and Broadcom's return will amount to 6.4%, about 1.5 percentage points below its target's cost of capital as estimated by Morningstar.

Bridging the gap will be hard work. Given the few obvious synergies, wringing out higher returns will be dependent on running a tighter operation. A bigger challenge may stem from Symantec's own internal issues including a mature market in some of its consumer products business, a history of legal problems, an ongoing accounting probe, and the abrupt departure of its chief executive in May. That helps explain why Broadcom'sNew York-listed shares fell 4% in after-hours trading on the news, while Symantec's soared 22%. Still, Tan's integration of CA is going well enough to suggest that Broadcom, at its very best, could have a chance to succeed while rebooting Symantec.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chipmaker Broadcom is in advanced talks to buy Symantec Corp, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company, Reuters reported on July 2, citing sources familiar with the matter.

- Symantec, which specialises in anti-virus software, is being investigated by U.S. regulators over an accounting irregularity. In May, Chief Executive Greg Clark abruptly stepped down to care for a family member.

- Separately, Broadcom in June cut its estimate of 2019 revenue by $2 billion, to $22.5 billion. Chief Executive Hock Tan blamed a "very, very sharp and rapid contraction of supply chain and orders out there from our customers, especially our global OEM customers".

- News of the talks between Broadcom and Symantec was first reported by Bloomberg. Shares of Symantec rose 22% to $22.10 during after-hours trading in New York on July 2, while Broadcom fell 4% to $12.08.