Broadcom said to be in advanced talks to buy Symantec - Bloomberg reporter

July 2 Reuters - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp , a Bloomberg reporter on Tuesday (graphic).

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.

