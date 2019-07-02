Quantcast

Broadcom said to be in advanced talks to buy Symantec - Bloomberg reporter

By Reuters

Reuters


July 2 Reuters - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp , a Bloomberg reporter on Tuesday (graphic).

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 2 Reuters - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is said to be in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp , a Bloomberg reporter on Tuesday (graphic).

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AVGO ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar