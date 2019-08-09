Quantcast

Broadcom lines up US$15.5bn

By Reuters

Reuters


August 9 - Chipmaker Broadcom is lining up US$15.5bn in term loans as part of its US$10.7bn cash acquisition of Symantec Corp's enterprise security business.

Banks will provide US$12bn of term loans to fund the acquisition and related working capital, costs and expenses; and a further US$3.5bn of term loans to refinance senior bonds that are set to mature in the first quarter of Broadcom's fiscal year 2020, which begins in November 2019.

BBB-/Baa3 rated Broadcom said it was shifting its focus from stock repurchases to the rapid repayment of debt through excess cash flow after the payment of dividends and fully intends to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.





