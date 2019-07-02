Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec

Reuters





By Greg Roumeliotis

July 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp , according to sources familiar with the matter.

A deal would expand the chipmaker's push into software a year after its $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc. It also follows Broadcom's failed bid to buy Qualcomm Inc(graphic).

A Broadcom-Symantec deal would be the second major acquisition of a cybersecurity provider by a chipmaker, after computer processor maker Intel Corp bought California-based McAfee in 2011.

However, Intel sold a majority stake in McAfee to investment firm TPG after a failed effort to stake out a major position in the computer security business.

News of the talks between Broadcom and Symantec were first reported by Bloomberg.

A Symantec spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Broadcom was not immediately available for comment.

