Broadcom (AVGO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $270.29, changing hands as low as $264.08 per share. Broadcom Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $202.77 per share, with $323.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $266.58.
