Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit, cash flow outlook

By Reuters

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , raised its 2019 outlook for core profit and cash flow growth for a second straight quarter after posting an estimate-beating second-quarter result.

CME said in an earnings presentation it expected its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow in 2019 between 14-16% at constant exchange rates, up from a previous forecast of 12-14% growth.

It added its unlevered free cash flow growth should reached 14-16% at actual rates, up from its previous estimate of around 10%.





