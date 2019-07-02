Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Brixmor Property Group Inc. ( BRX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.83, the dividend yield is 6.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRX was $17.83, representing a -4.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.72 and a 26.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.11.

BRX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). BRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports BRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.64%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRX as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an decrease of -2.44% over the last 100 days.