Britsh hedge fund Man Group president Jonathan Sorrell steps down

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group's president Jonathan Sorrell will stand down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Sorrell is taking on a new role outside the firm, the world's largest listed hedge fund said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group's president Jonathan Sorrell will stand down with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Sorrell is taking on a new role outside the firm, the world's largest listed hedge fund said in a statement.