British watchdog clears Charter Court, OneSavings Bank deal

By Reuters

July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would not refer Charter Court Financial Services Group's merger deal with OneSavings Bank to an in-depth investigation.

Charter Court Financial and OneSavings are set to create one of Britain's biggest specialist lenders in a merger that will bolster their defences in the face of uncertainty brought on by Brexit.

