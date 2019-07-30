British watchdog clears Charter Court, OneSavings Bank deal

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would not refer Charter Court Financial Services Group's merger deal with OneSavings Bank to an in-depth investigation.

Charter Court Financial and OneSavings are set to create one of Britain's biggest specialist lenders in a merger that will bolster their defences in the face of uncertainty brought on by Brexit.

