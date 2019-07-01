Quantcast

British shares rally as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

By Reuters

Reuters


July 1 (Reuters) - UK stocks made a solid start to the new quarter on Monday, as fears of an escalation in U.S.-China trade dispute eased after the two sides made some concessions and decided to resume talks, spurring a rally in global stocks.

The FTSE 100 surged 1.1% to a more than two-month high by 0702 GMT and the FTSE 250 added 1%.

All sectors on both indexes were trading higher in early dealings.

Oil majors Shell and BP advanced as crude prices surged after top producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed a plan to extend supply cuts for another six to nine months. O/R





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar