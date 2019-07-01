British shares rally as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Reuters





July 1 (Reuters) - UK stocks made a solid start to the new quarter on Monday, as fears of an escalation in U.S.-China trade dispute eased after the two sides made some concessions and decided to resume talks, spurring a rally in global stocks.

The FTSE 100 surged 1.1% to a more than two-month high by 0702 GMT and the FTSE 250 added 1%.

All sectors on both indexes were trading higher in early dealings.

Oil majors Shell and BP advanced as crude prices surged after top producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed a plan to extend supply cuts for another six to nine months. O/R