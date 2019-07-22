Quantcast

British politician Elphicke charged with sexual assault

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - A lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative party has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

Charles Elphicke, a lawmaker for Dover in southern England, was charged after a review of evidence from police, the CPS said in a statement.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," it added.





