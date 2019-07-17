Quantcast

British police say Manchester bomber's brother arrested in UK after extradition

By Reuters

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested the brother of a suicide bomber following his extradition to London from Libya, on suspicion of helping him plan the deadly 2017 arena attack in the northern city of Manchester.

Hashem Abedi, 22, was detained after he landed at a London airport on Wednesday and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court, though police did not specify when.

Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of a show by U.S. singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500.

"He has today been successfully extradited, for offences relating to the Manchester Arena attack," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement.

"He was handed over by Libyan authorities to British police officers this morning. They escorted him on the flight back and he landed in the UK a short while ago."





