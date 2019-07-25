Quantcast

British PM Johnson says UK must turbocharge no-deal preparations

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain had to boost its preparations for leaving the European Union without an exit agreement, saying that while the country was more prepared than some thought, it was not as ready as it should be.

"In the 98 days that remain to us we must turbo-charge our preparations to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible to our national life," Johnson told parliament.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain had to boost its preparations for leaving the European Union without an exit agreement, saying that while the country was more prepared than some thought, it was not as ready as it should be.

"In the 98 days that remain to us we must turbo-charge our preparations to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible to our national life," Johnson told parliament.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar