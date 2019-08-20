Quantcast

British foreign office concerned at reports staffer detained in China

By Reuters

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign office said it was seeking more information about reports that a Hong Kong staff member had been detained in mainland China.

"We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen," a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson in Beijing said in an emailed statement.

"We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong."

The U.K consulate in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





