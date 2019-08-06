British drug group can't even give away opioids

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mallinckrodt can't even give away opioids. The UK-headquartered drugmaker suspended a plan to spin off its painkiller business to shareholders. It was a too-transparent attempt to shield itself against legal liabilities from thousands of pending lawsuits. With falling sales, hefty debt, and a potentially big settlement looming, the company's future is grim.

Mallinckrodt is at risk because it's one of the largest makers of generic opioids and a producer of controlled substances for other firms. Increasing worry among investors about potential legal damages, and separate questions about the willingness of insurers to pay for its best-selling branded drug, Acthar - which has increased in price from $40 per vial in 2001 to nearly $40,000 today - have reduced the company's market capitalization from about $15 billion in 2015 to less than $500 million today.

Chief Executive Mark Trudeau suspended the spinoff because the market is being irrationally pessimistic about potential legal claims, according to a person familiar with the company's decision. The firm has a few legal facts in its favor. Opioids are legal, and the risk of addiction has been known for centuries. Many of the suits rely on novel legal theories that may not stand up in court. And it's probably less at risk than firms that heavily marketed pills directly, such as Purdue Pharma.

The number of addicted patients, the metastasizing number of lawsuits and public outrage means legal risks can't be ignored. Mallinckrodt's share of the potential legal liability could reach $5.7 billion, according to Berenberg research, assuming a $50 billion overall settlement. Separating out these liabilities into a new company looked like a Hail Mary attempt to ensure survival of any legal outcome. That's off the table. Considering the firm has yet to take any opioid legal reserves, has over $5 billion of net debt, and shrinking revenue, there's a real chance of corporate catastrophe.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Mallinckrodt said on Aug. 6 it had suspended a plan to spin off its specialty generic drug business. The UK-based drugmaker cited current market conditions and increased uncertainties created by opioid litigation. Most of the unit's revenue comes from pain killers.

- The firm says it continues to study options for ultimately separating the business.

- Mallinckrodt announced spinoff plans in December. It had previously tried to sell the division.

- Mallinckrodt also reported revenue of $823 million in the second quarter, a slight decrease from the same period last year. The company lost 1 cent per share on continuing operations.

Company statement

CDC figures