British Conservative MPs warned against blocking no-deal Brexit

Reuters





Sept 1 Reuters - Britain's Conservative lawmakers have been warned by party officials that their party whip would be withdrawn if they attempt to block a no-deal Brexit, reported on Sunday, citing a source.

The lawmakers who have the whip withdrawn are effectively expelled from the party in parliament, meaning they sit as independent candidates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted a meeting with Conservative whips over lunch on Sunday at his Chequers country retreat, the report said.

Any Conservative MP who fails to vote with the government on Tuesday, when parliament returns from its summer break, will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as candidates for the party in an election, Sky News reported, citing a senior source from the Tory whips' office.