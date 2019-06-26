British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( BTI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.669 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.74% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.77, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTI was $35.77, representing a -35.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.77 and a 16.63% increase over the 52 week low of $30.67.

BTI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). Zacks Investment Research reports BTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.73%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.