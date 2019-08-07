Quantcast

British Airways hit by problems with online check-in system

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British Airways experienced problems with its online check-in system on Wednesday that disrupted some flight departures.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group , apologised to customers for the disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.

Messages to BA on Twitter showed customers in airports including Gatwick and Newcastle in Britain, and customers waiting to fly back into Britain, were unable to check-in online.

BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe's biggest airport, just over a year ago due to problems with a supplier's IT system, while it suffered a massive computer system failure in May 2017 due to a power supply issue which stranded 75,000 customers.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar