Quantcast

Britain's Superdry slumps to a loss after 130 million pound provision

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion group Superdry has slumped to a pretax loss after booking a 129.5 million pound ($161.3 million)charge for poorly performing stores.

The group, whose founder and biggest shareholder Julian Dunkerton won a bitter battle to rejoin the board in April, said on Wednesday it made a statutory pretax loss of 85.4 million pounds for the year to April 27 versus a profit of 65.3 million pounds in the 2017-18 year.

Superdry's underlying pretax profit slumped 57% to 41.9 million pounds - at the bottom of the range of analysts' forecasts that have been cut after a string of warnings. Group revenue was flat at 872 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8030 pounds)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar