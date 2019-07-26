Britain's Sports Direct's earnings dented by House of Fraser

Reuters





LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sports Direct , the British sporting goods retailer controlled by founder Mike Ashley, reported a 6% fall in full-year core earnings, hurt by problems integrating its purchase of department store chain House of Fraser.

The group said on Friday it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 287.8 million pounds ($356.4 million) in the year to April 28.

Excluding House of Fraser, underlying EBITDA rose 10.9% to 339.4 million pounds - within the guidance Sports Direct issued in December of a 5% to 15% improvement.

Sports Direct also said its finance chief Jon Kempster would step down in September.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)