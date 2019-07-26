Britain's Sports Direct delays results again

Reuters





By James Davey

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sports Direct , the British sporting goods retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Friday it was still finalising its delayed full-year results and would provide an update at 1300 GMT.

The results for the year to April 28 were originally due out on July 18, but the firm and its auditor Grant Thornton needed more time to prepare the accounts.

A second statement said: "We are currently still finalising our preliminary results and will update you again at 14:00 (1300 GMT)."

Shares in Sports Direct were down 0.4% at 1139 GMT, extending year-on-year losses to 43%.

"This is no way to run a public company," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

On July 15, Sports Direct blamed the original delay on the complexities of the integration of the House of Fraser business it acquired out of administration last year for 90 million pounds ($112 million) and the uncertainty over the future trading performance of this business, together with tighter regulatory scrutiny of its auditor Grant Thornton.

The results are keenly anticipated because they will reveal the extent of the problems Sports Direct has had with House of Fraser.

Some 62% of Sports Direct's equity is owned by Ashley, its founder and chief executive, who also owns Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.

The group said on Wednesday the results were expected to be within guidance issued by the company in September.

Excluding House of Fraser, growth in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was put in a range of 5% to 15%. Including House of Fraser, underlying EBITDA was forecast to be lower than the 2017/2018 result.

Sports Direct's core chain has been a relatively resilient performer in recent years, compared with a string of British retailers that have either gone out of business or closed stores due to subdued consumer spending and a shift to shopping online.

But the group has also engaged in a raft of dealmaking that has complicated the business and stretched its management.

($1 = 0.8046 pounds)