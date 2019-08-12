Britain's power grid picks bad time to screw up

Shutterstock photo





By George Hay

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's a bad time to be National Grid . The listed company tasked with overseeing Britain's gas and electricity networks had a day to forget on Friday. A major power cut left trains at a standstill and 1 million homes without power. Even if the blame lies with someone else, failure on this scale hands powerful ammunition to the company's critics.

Whatever the answer, National Grid was already in the crosshairs. The company is in the middle of negotiations with Ofgem over the prices it can charge customers, which account for a quarter of their energy bills. At the same time National Grid and the companies which run local power networks need to invest more in so-called "smart grids", which manage supply and demand more intelligently. The regulator may feel that being tough on customer bills is more important than being generous about investment needs.

There's a bigger political problem. It's now pretty clear that if the opposition Labour party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, wins any snap election, the new administration would nationalise the energy networks. National Grid's debt and equity exceed the value of its regulated assets. That could be viewed as a sign that the returns it has been allowed to make so far have been too high.

Calls for change don't just come from left-wing politicians. A 2017 review by academic Dieter Helm suggested the UK system operator be a public sector body. National Grid's best defence against such attacks has been to radiate competence. Whatever its report on Friday's fail shows, the debacle gives its critics new ammunition.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has asked the operator of the country's electricity grid for a report on what caused an Aug. 9 power cut that led to chaos across the country, with trains brought to a standstill and traffic lights knocked out. The watchdog said it would then decide what further steps needed to be taken and that measures could include a fine.

- The hour-long outage left almost 1 million homes without power, two of London's busiest train stations were closed at rush hour, and hit the airport and metro system of the city of Newcastle in northeast England.

- National Grid, which owns the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, said there had been a rare and unusual issue which had led to the almost simultaneous loss of power from two generators.

- "Our normal automatic response mechanisms came into help manage the event," Duncan Burt, National Grid's operations director, told BBC radio. "But the loss of power was so significant that it fell back to a set of secondary back-up systems which resulted in a proportion of electrical demand across the country being disconnected for a short period to help keep the rest of the system safe."

- National Grid will provide Ofgem with a detailed, technical report into the incident, but was confident it had not been not a malicious or a cyberattack, he added.

- National Grid shares were trading at 845 pence on Aug. 12, down 0.6%.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy