Britain's national health service teams up with Amazon

July 10 Reuters - Britain's National Health Service isteaming up with Amazon to provide health information through the tech giant's voice assistant Alexa, the government on Wednesday (graphic).

The technology is aimed at helping patients - especially the elderly, blind and those unable to access the Internet through traditional means - to quickly get information verified by the health service through voice commands.

Amazon's algorithm uses information from the NHS website to provide answers to voice questions such as "Alexa, how do I treat a migraine?" or "Alexa, what are the symptoms of flu?"

