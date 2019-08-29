Britain's FTSE 250 slips on rising no-deal Brexit fears

Shutterstock photo





* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

* Brexit fears hit domestic stocks

* Mid-cap Amigo sinks after forecast cut

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's mid-cap index slid for thesecond straight session on Thursday after Prime Minister BorisJohnson's plan to suspend parliament raised the prospects of ano-deal Brexit, while the resulting weakness in sterling helpedthe exporter-heavy FTSE 100 eke out gains.

The main index .FTSE added 0.2%, with gains led by moreinternationally exposed firms such as BAT BAT.L andAstraZeneca AZN.L . The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT.

The mid-cap index was also pulled lower by a more than 17%slump in Amigo HoldingsAMGO.L after the consumer creditprovider posted lower adjusted pre-tax profit for the firstquarter and cut its annual forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRSc4806Ka (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

