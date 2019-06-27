Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE 100 rises on brighter Sino-U.S. trade picture



* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Asia-facing banks, miners aid main index

* Kingfisher rises after naming new CEO

* Investigation into payroll practices takes down Staffline (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday aftera report that the United States and China had agreed to atentative truce in their trade dispute drove solid gains inAsia-exposed financial stocks and miners.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was up 0.2% by 0749 GMT.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing had agreed to a truce before leaders ofthe two nations meet at the G20 summit, putting the next roundof U.S. tariffs on more Chinese goods on hold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

That helped shares of HSBCHSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L boost the blue-chip index, while miners such as Rio Tinto RIO.L and BHP BHPB.L also provided support as copper pricesstrengthened.

Thursday's gains put the FTSE 100, which had already ralliedthis month on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cutinterest rates, on course for its biggest monthly gain sinceApril 2018.

"We can now expect an awful lot of newsflow on trade andtariffs over the next two days, so it's wise to be cautiousabout reading too much into statements," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson said.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L rose 3.5% andwas on track for its best day in more than four months after itnamed Carrefour'sCARR.PAThierry Garnier as its new chiefexecutive. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y10O

BAT BATS.L was the most notable blue-chip stock in thered, giving up 1.3% on a combination of a modest rise in thepound and ex-dividend trading.

Engineering firm Senior SNR.L tumbled almost 11% on themid-cap index and was on course for its worst day in more than2-1/2 years. Traders cited the fall to Barclays downgrading itsrating on the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight'.

SercoSRP.L climbed 6% to a more than two-year high,however, after a recent run of contract wins helped theoutsourcer nudge its annual revenue target higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X11F

Shares of Pendragon PDG.L , hammered earlier this monthafter a profit warning, slid 4% after the car dealership saidits chief executive would step down because of a "difference inpriorities", delaying its strategic review. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1S0

"We maintain our view that Pendragon's problems are multipleand deep-rooted and that any management team will face an uphillchallenge in the current trading environment," Liberum analystswrote. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr and Jan Harvey) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

