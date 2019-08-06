Quantcast

Britain's FTSE 100 dips as trade war escalates

By Reuters

Aug 6 (Reuters) - London's main index dropped for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in global markets, as investors shunned risky assets amid an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute, while Rolls-Royce slipped after its half-year results.

The FTSE 100 , which has slumped nearly 5% this month, lost 0.3%, with most sector constituents in the red by 0705 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was roughly flat.

Rolls-Royce fell 2%, though it reported higher revenue and operating profit for the first half of the year and said it had made good progress on fixing problems with its Trent 1000 engines, although customer disruption remained.





