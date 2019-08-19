Quantcast

Britain's competition watchdog probes MUFG-DVB aviation deal

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Monday it was assessing if the planned acquisition by Japan'sMUFG Bank of the aviation financing business of Germany'sDZ Bank would have a substantial impact on competition in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal came under its rules and, if so, whether that would affect the industry's competitiveness.

The two lenders said in March that the deal would involve the entire aviation finance portfolio of DZ Bank's DVB unit, which stood at 5.6 billion euros ($6.21 billion) in June 2018.





