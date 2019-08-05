Quantcast

Britain signs $425 million Typhoon engine contract with Rolls-Royce

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain has signed a 350 million pound ($425 million) contract with Rolls-Royce to provide maintenance for the engines of Typhoon fighter jets.

The 346.7 million pound contract will provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine up to 2024. The Typhoon forms the backbone of the RAF's fighter jet fleet.

"Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon," Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a junior defence minister said.

