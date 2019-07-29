Quantcast

Britain rejects idea of tanker swap with Iran

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday rejected the idea that it could release a Iranian tanker in exchange for a British-flagged vessel seized by the Islamic Republic in the Gulf.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker earlier this month. That came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

"There is no quid pro quo," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio. "This is not about some kind of barter. This is about the international law and the rules of the international legal system being upheld and that is what we will insist on."





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar