Britain must settle EU bill even after no-deal Brexit - EU executive

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The European Union expects Britain to honour all financial obligations made during its membership of the bloc even after a no-deal Brexit, a spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday if Britain leaves without a divorce deal, it will no longer legally owe the 39 billion pounds ($47.88 billion) agreed by his predecessor.

"All commitments that were taken by the 28 member states should be honoured. This is also and especially true in a no-deal scenario where the United Kingdom would be expected to continue to honour all commitments made during EU membership," spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 with or without an agreement to manage the unprecedented divorce and the expected economic fallout.





