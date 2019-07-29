Quantcast

Britain is turbo-charging no-deal Brexit preparations

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain is turbo-charging its no-deal Brexit preparations and will be ready to leave the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Raab, an avowed Brexiteer, said the "undemocratic" Irish backstop had to go from the Withdrawal Agreement.

"We want a good deal with EU partners and friends but that must involve the abolition of the undemocratic backstop," Raab told the BBC. "What the prime minister has instructed and the cabinet has accepted is a turbo-charging of those preparations."

Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, who is opposed to leaving the EU without a transition agreement, told BBC radio that lawmakers would seek to stop a no-deal Brexit but that it was not clear whether parliament could prevent such a scenario.

"I am accepting that we may well not be able to (stop a no-deal Brexit)," he said.

"Nobody can tell whether we will be able to get a majority in parliament for some way of doing something other than having a no-deal exit at the last minute, if it turns out that this government hasn't got a deal," Letwin said.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar