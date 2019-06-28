Britain gives payment firms more time for tougher checks

Reuters





LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Electronic payment firms in Britain will have more time to comply with requirements for extra security checks on online customers, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.

European Union rules that come into force on Sept. 14 require more than one customer authentication check for online payments in a bid to crack down on fraud.

The FCA said it will work with the industry to come up with a compliance plan and timetable for achieving it.

The EU's European Banking Authority said last week that some limited additional time may be needed for some payments firms to avoid unintended negative consequences.