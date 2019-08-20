Quantcast

Britain concerned at reports HK consulate worker held in China

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was extremely concerned by reports that a staff member at the consulate in its former colony of Hong Kong had been detained in mainland China.

Simon Cheng did not return to work on Aug. 9 after visiting the neighbouring mainland city of Shenzhen the previous day, Hong Kong news website HK01 reported, citing an interview with his girlfriend and family.

Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests in recent weeks, with Beijing accusing Britain and other Western countries of meddling in its affairs.

"We are extremely concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen," a representative of Britain'sForeign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement released by the British embassy in Beijing.

"We are providing support to his family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong," the representative said.

The British consulate in Hong Kong referred Reuters to the Foreign Office statement.

China'sForeign Ministry and the Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar