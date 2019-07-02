Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BMY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.18, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMY was $46.18, representing a -27.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.69 and a 4.24% increase over the 52 week low of $44.30.

BMY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ). BMY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BMY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.49%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMY as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE )

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF ( LNGR )

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV )

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 11.85% over the last 100 days. IHE has the highest percent weighting of BMY at 4.16%.