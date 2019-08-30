Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $48.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.79% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

BMY will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 3.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.83 billion, up 2.36% from the prior-year quarter.

BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $24.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.54% and +6.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. BMY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BMY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.92.

Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 2.38 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.