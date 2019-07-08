Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $45.77, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BMY as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.98 billion, up 4.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $23.89 billion, which would represent changes of +4.77% and +5.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. BMY is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BMY has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.01 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

