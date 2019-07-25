Brink's Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Brink's Company ( BCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.96, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCO was $92.96, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.30 and a 57.35% increase over the 52 week low of $59.08.

BCO is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). BCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports BCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.31%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

