Brinks (BCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.60, changing hands as low as $76.35 per share. Brinks Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.08 per share, with $93.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.38.
