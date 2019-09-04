Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that EAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.14, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAT was $38.14, representing a -28.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.61 and a 4.67% increase over the 52 week low of $36.44.

EAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). EAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports EAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.22%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

