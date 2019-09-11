BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. ( BSIG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSIG was $10.34, representing a -30.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.87 and a 23.1% increase over the 52 week low of $8.40.

BSIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). BSIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports BSIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.23%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.