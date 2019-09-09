Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.20, changing hands as high as $37.97 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.53 per share, with $47.33 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.45.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »