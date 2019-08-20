Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Brigham Minerals, Inc. ( MNRL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.19, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $21.19, representing a -7.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.96 and a 15.41% increase over the 52 week low of $18.36.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNRL as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV )

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF ( RYJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an decrease of -3.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MNRL at 1%.